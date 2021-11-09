The driver of a car that ended up in the sea told witnesses that he was following a route on Google Maps that led him to a slipway when he lost control of his vehicle.

A video of the incident was posted on a popular Facebook group on Monday evening. The footage shows the car submerged into the water and the driver walking up the slipway away from the vehicle.

Police said there were no injuries.

A car ended up in Spinola Bay on Monday evening; police said the car was removed shortly afterwards Video: Facebook/Umar Khaan

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around midnight, when police were informed that a driver lost control of his Honda Accord and continued driving down the ramp in Xatt is-Sajjieda.

The driver was a 34-year old Turkish man from Żejtun.

A witness who was present at the incident told Times of Malta that the driver said he was following a route on Google Maps which led him to the slipway.

The car was submerged into the sea, but the driver was not injured

"We saw a car driving down the main road very fast, and we could tell that by the time the driver realised it was a slipway it was too late to stop," he said.

He and his friend went to help the driver out of the sea and called the civil protection department.

Men attempt to pull the car out of the water

A tow truck was later called to remove the car.