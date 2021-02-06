Firefighters were called to Mġarr on Saturday afternoon after a parked car went up in flames.



A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Triq San Pawl at around 12pm following reports of a fire there.



Members of the Civil Protection Department's Xemxija department were quick to douse the flames, which caused a smoke cloud that could be seen from a significant distance.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. The police said the building which the car was parked next to sustained some damages.

Firefighters put out the flames.

Smoke seen from Kunċizzjoni, Rabat. Photo: Jeremy Pullicino