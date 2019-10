Residents of a San Gwann property were in shock on Wednesday after a speeding car overturned, crashed into their car and then into their facade, causing considerable damage.

The incident happened at around 4.45am in Triq il-Baltiku at The Village.

The drive of the car, a Citroen, was hospitalised.

"It was an enormous shock for us" the resident, Kevin Camilleri said.

He said damages run up to at least €20,000 including his car.