The carcass of a dog tied to a plastic supermarket trolley was spotted floating in the sea on Sunday, with the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare appealing to the public for more information.

In footage published online by the office of the commissioner, the decaying carcass of a large dog was found treading water three nautical miles off Ta' Ċenċ in Gozo. The dog appears to be tied by rope to a plastic supermarket trolley, keeping it afloat.

It appears to be in an advanced stage of decomposition and a collar is visible on the animal’s neck.

The office said that, based on weather and sea conditions, the carcass may be heading towards Popeye’s Village or Ġnejna and to call 112 if spotted by the public.

They are also appealing to members of the public who may have any information about the incident to come forward and promised that anonymity is guaranteed.

The footage shows the floating carcass of a dog tied with a rope to a plastic supermarket trolley. Video: Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina told Times of Malta that the Police and the AFM are collaborating with Animal Welfare to locate the body.

“The likelihood is that it was alive, as disposing of a dead dog in this way is highly unusual,” Bezzina said.

“However without a necropsy, this cannot be verified 100 per cent.”

“Even if the dog was dead, disposing of the body in this way is sick. It is clearly the work of a human who does not respect animals whose innocence and vulnerability make them deserving of all the love in the world.”

Anyone with any information about the incident may call the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare on 2292 8618.