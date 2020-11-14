Caritas are hosting a 12-hour televised fundraising marathon to alleviate an 'emergency' situation where funds have dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marathon is aimed at allowing the charity to continue providing its essential services free of charge.

“We are not only calling on people to be generous so that we can continue being by the side of people in need, in line with our motto, but we are also urging them to reach out for help," spokesperson Marica Cassar told Times of Malta.

“Apart from volunteers answering donation lines, there will also be social workers, counsellors and psychotherapists speaking to those who might be encouraged to reach out after hearing from those who have themselves been supported by Caritas.”

Besides providing support to substance abuse victims, the charity also helps separated people, widows, people addicted to gambling and alcohol, those with emotional and mental stress and individuals suffering homelessness.

Over the past few months, Caritas has seen an increase in the number of people suffering solitude and others who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Hundreds have been supplied with food and others supported with rent money, among others.

You can call on 5100 2035 to donate €20, 5190 2089 to donate €50, 2133 1000 to pledge any other amount and 2123 7935 to ask for help.