A whirling catering truck almost crashed into a parked aircraft at Chicago’s O’Hare airport on Tuesday until a quick-thinking employee intervened.

The truck began spinning out of control within centimetres of a jet until the employee rushed to intervene and rammed it with another vehicle, toppling it over and bringing it to a halt.

The video even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who tweeted "Great job, just in time!".

American Airlines said it was investigating the incident and that preliminary indications suggested that the truck malfunctioned when its accelerator pedal became stuck.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident and the malfunction only caused a single 10-minute flight delay.