Ben Camille met with Shanel Debattista and they spoke about the importance of valuing oneself irrespective of what others say about you.

During the interview, Debattista spoke about the difficult time she spent during a relationship she had with her ex-boyfriend that was very jealous of her and he used to pass her some disparaging comments which inevitably effected how she felt about herself.

Debattista said that luckily she was not weak and managed to come out stronger from this difficult situation and appealed to everyone to make sure they put themselves first ahead of everything else.

During the interview, Camille and Debattista tried to predict the results of the ‘hottest’ matches that are scheduled for this weekend.

