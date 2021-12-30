At the end of 2020, the world was promised that the vaccine would (probably) signal the beginning of the end of COVID-19. But we ended 2021 with record virus numbers as coronavirus had other tricks up its sleeve.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

As the country struggled with the pandemic and the forced closures, scandals enveloped the political scene, while protests mounted to try to safeguard what's left of the environment.

The court drama persisted as prominent individuals were arraigned for money laundering and the Daphne Caruana Galizia case sprung new twists and turns.

But there were also several moments where unsung heroes brought hope to many, as this video compiled and edited by Times of Malta's Karl Andrew Micallef shows.