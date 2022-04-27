Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, is answering readers questions on COVID-19 as Malta prepares to lift most remaining health restrictions.

From next week, people will be allowed to remove their masks in public places indoors for the first time in two years. This week school children were also allowed to return to their desks without a face covering.

However some travel restrictions remain in place, including a dark red travel list of countries from where people must get permission to travel to Malta and quarantine upon arrival.

