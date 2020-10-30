Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is giving details on the COVID-19 situation in Malta during her weekly televised update.

The health briefing kicked off just moments after the health authorities announced 76 new cases were registered overnight. A further 110 patients have recovered. Earlier on Friday, the health authorities announced a 68-year-old man had died while infected with the virus.

The new cases were detected from 3,075 swab tests.

Malta now has 1,891 active cases.

Hospital situation

12 at Mater Dei's ITU

12 at the infectious diseases unit

21 in other wards at Mater Dei

19 at Boffa

16 at St Thomas

One at Karin Grech

One at the Good Samaritan Hospital.

Gauci announced the health authorities had set up a special unit called the Good Samaritan Home to take care of the elderly with the virus.

Two of those at the ITU are under 55 years old.

Family cluster still biggest

The largest number of new cases continue to emerge from the family and work clusters, Gauci said. A total of 161 cases were from households while a further 57 came from workplaces. Fifteen cases were detected from social gatherings with other positive cases and six were imported.

"Most cases are inevitably transmitted in family homes so if you’re positive avoid contact and keep your distance," Gauci said.

On social gatherings, Gauci said the numbers from these clusters had started to slowly go down.

She urged those in close contact with positive cases to stay home and follow the health authorities' instructions. Some, she said, insisted on still going out despite being told not to do so.

The briefing is still ongoing.