The proportion of COVID-19 cases that stem from travel has dropped to 10 per cent from a high of 60%, confirming the decision to require travellers to produce a vaccination certificate, Charmaine Gauci has said.

She was speaking in the Ask Charmaine programme hosted by Times of Malta every fortnight.

The Superintendent of Public Health defended the decision by the health authorities to refuse Recovery certificates from travellers.

These certificates are issued to people who have tested positive in the previous 180 days, but Gauci said immunity did not last as long as vaccination, and was therefore not a sufficient guarantee.

Regarding problems encountered in the recognition abroad of certificates for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Gauci said vaccination certificates should be reprinted.

Deaths from COVID-19

Asked about the number of deaths, Gauci explained that while many times Covid would have precipitated death, there were situations where Covid-positive patients had conditions which caused their death. But still, all those who tested positive and died were included in the virus death toll.

There had been a number of vaccinated people who died, she said. Most would have had a compromised immune response because of treatment for other diseases such as cancer. It was for this reason that people with compromised immune response had been given priority for the vaccination booster jab.

Stand-up events

In reply to other questions, she said talks are continuing over when stand-up events may be held. For the moment only sit-down events are allowed because they are safer and can be controlled.

"We are a small country, we need to protect our community and we need to avoid unnecessary risks to the people and the hospital system," she insisted.

The situation, she said, was compounded by the Delta variant, which is far more contagious than the old form of COVID-19.

As is the situation abroad, almost all new cases are now of the Delta variant, she said.

Travel restrictions

Asked about the 'dark red' list of countries subject to a travel ban, Gauci said they were evaluated according to their case positivity rate and testing rate and not just the infection total.

Health authorities are being careful to not only reduce the risk of importing new cases but also new variants, she said.

Quarantine for non-vaccinated people will be maintained for the time being to protect the country. This, she said, was a measure that was working.

As for quarantine for vaccinated people who come in contact with a positive case, these people can quarantine for seven days if they test negative on the seventh day. However if that person then tests positive, he or she will need to got to quarantine for a further 14 days.

Authorities prepared for a spike

Asked if a spike in cases was expected after the holidays, Gauci said small surges were being seen, and the positivity rate had increased. More people were meeting each other during the holidays, so the risk of meeting a positive case was increased.

"We are geared up to tackle any increases. We appeal to anyone who has symptoms to please come forward. Even having a runny nose could now be the Delta variant, so for your own sake and also the protection of others, come in for the test," she said.

The Delta variant was far more contagious than the old Alpha cases, she said. For example, most people sitting at table not wearing a mask were now likely to contract the virus from others, which was not previously the case.

Pregnant women

On vaccination of pregnant women, Gauci said Malta has had cases of unvaccinated pregnant women having been hospitalised.

The recommendation now is that pregnant women should be vaccinated after the first trimester after a recommendation by their doctor. Most pregnant women are being given the Pfizer vaccine, but it depends on the doctor's recommendation.

Crammed buses, supermarkets

Asked how buses and supermarkets are crammed but many events are not held, Gauci said that having overcroweded buses was in breach of protocols and said inspections are being carried out by Transport Malta.

"We need people to respect the mitigation measures because the mitigation measures work," she insisted.

The programme was presented by Claire Farrugia.