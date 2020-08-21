Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is giving her weekly update on the coronavirus situation in Malta, as authorities deal with a recent surge in the number of active cases.

Earlier on Friday the health authorities confirmed the tenth COVID-19 death in Malta.

Gauci said the 72-year-old patient died in the morning at the Intensive Treatment Unit and that he had several underlying conditions. He was admitted to hospital from the community.

Meanwhile, 36 people tested positive to COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday.

Out if the 682 active cases, three are being cared for at the ITU. Their condition, although critical, remains stable and they are not part of a cluster.

Another four are being treated at Mater Dei's Infectious Disease Unit and three patients are being cared for in specifically set up wards.

A total of 17 patients are at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, and another 12 at St Thomas Hospital.

Gauci said that countries across the world were experiencing an increase in cases - while the virus was initially controlled, there had been a spike with the reopening of the borders.

The daily number of cases started decreasing in recent days, however, the situation is very dynamic, and the number of positive results varies daily, she added.

All of the 118 migrants rescued on Thursday will be tested on Saturday.

The authorities have all the tools to implement restrictions, and there is no need to call a state of emergency yet, she said.

Biggest cluster in Paceville

Gauci said the biggest cluster was traced to nightclubs at Paceville and elsewhere. A total of 18 new cases over the past week were linked to clubs.

"This is why we have stepped up measures in this sector. Family clusters are also common, especially since family members continue meeting up, something that is expected in summer," she said, warning that it was important to control these family clusters.

Other clusters were linked to workplaces, gatherings and Mount Carmel Hospital.

Gauci encouraged telework, saying those who can work from home should do so.

Answering journalists' questions about the reopening of schools, she said it was too early to take a decision, and the authorities were monitoring the situation.

Spillover from young people to the elderly

Most patients are still aged between 18 and 44, however Gauci urged the vulnerable to remain vigilant.

The cases involving older patients have increased, with the average age increasing from 24 in early July to 38 this week.

'No one will be allowed off cruiseliners if there is a positive case'

On cruiseliners, which have started docking in Malta again on Friday, Gauci said that the authorities are imposing protocols since these vessels are risky.

The industry has stepped up its efforts in an attempt to control the spread and vessels need to hand in what is known as a maritime declaration of health.

"If there is a positive case onboard, nobody will be allowed to leave the ship. This is our position on the matter. The ship can come in but nobody can disembark."

Gauci disappointed about leaks

The Superintendent urged people not to share personal information about COVID-19 patients and victims.

"The authorities have worked closely with the media to ensure that the information out there is accurate.

"I'm very disappointed that information about a person who has just died was leaked. My appeal is for people to follow official information."

Are restrictions working?

"We have seen a shift in the number of cases - this week we registered a downward trend. However, we need to keep in mind that today's numbers reflect the spread of the virus two weeks ago," Gauci said, urging people to follow the authorities' guidance.

Gauci said that inspectors are going around different establishments, making sure people complied with the latest restrictions.

"We can only get over this if people follow our rules and by making sure such practices become part of our daily life."