Frank Lampard warned Chelsea to stay humble after they climbed to the top of the Premier League for the first time in more than two years with a convincing 2-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Lampard’s side moved above Leicester on goal difference thanks to Federico Fernandez’s first half own goal and Tammy Abraham’s strike after the interval.

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and haven’t lost in their last six league matches.

With five clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions, Chelsea’s third successive league victory was the perfect way to start a hectic period leading up to Christmas.

