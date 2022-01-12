Children and teenagers who were treated by a cancer doctor with a "heart of gold" took part in his funeral service on Wednesday, laying flowers at the altar as a final sign of gratitude.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral for paediatric oncologist and Puttinu Cares founder Victor Calvagna at Mosta's Rotunda while thousands more watched via a livestream.

At the beginning of the ceremony, young girls and boys who were cared for by the beloved doctor walked into the church and placed wreaths and flowers at the altar.

Calvagna died at the age of 63 on January 4, one week after he was hit by a car in Qawra.

His passion as an athlete was recalled during the service, with a bicycle and helmet propped up at the front of the church, surrounded by pictures of him with friends and family.

But he was best known as a cancer specialist and for setting up Puttinu Cares, which helps fund child cancer patients who need treatment in the UK.

His death caused an outpouring of grief and it was his kind and generous personality that was highlighted during the homily by Fr Anton Briffa.

Former patients of Victor Calvagna placed flowers and wreaths at the altar close to his coffin Photo: Youtube

“Victor had a heart of gold, he did not get it from school, university or his time studying abroad, but he was born with a heart of gold,” he said.

He recounted the story of a family, who needed to take their son to England for medical care and had to pay €100 per night to stay in a hotel. When Calvagna heard of their plight, he and his colleagues collected money to cover the expenses.

He said Calvagna, a loyal person who worked for the common good, gave hope to hundreds of young people and their families and was "the voice for children who suffered during moments of difficulty".

“You will live on in the children you saved," the priest concluded.

As well as his family, politicians also paid their respects, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and President George Vella.