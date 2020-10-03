Ben Chilwell scored his first Chelsea goal as the defender’s dynamic display on his Premier League debut for the Blues inspired a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Hampered by a heel injury, Chilwell had a delayed start to his first season with Chelsea following his £50 million ($64 million) move from Leicester in August.
