Established by Mao Zedong in the 1940s, China’s concentration camp system has committed 50 million people, intellectuals, workers, students, and peasants, to a life of hell over the last eighty years, with 20 million deaths. Not dissimilar to the Soviet Gulag, this cruel system of oppression was intended to bring about a ‘thought reform’ in the prisoners. Survivors of the Laogai system, now living in exile, tell their story in this in-depth documentary.

