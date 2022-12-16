In a special Christmas edition, violinist Daniel Hope and guests perform a varied and atmospheric repertoire including traditional Christmas songs in new arrangements, classical works and the hit song Fields of Gold.

Daniel Hope's guests are British musician, composer, and living-legend, Sting, Canadian pianist Bruce Liu, winner of the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition, South African soprano Golda Schultz, Argentinian-British guitarist Dominic Miller, Brazilian pianist Sylvia Thereza, the up-and-coming Leonkoro Quartet, cellist Nicola Mosca and percussionist Michael Metzler.