Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi during an emotional funeral ceremony in Vicenza Cathedral on Saturday.

Rossi’s World Cup-winning teammates carried the simple wooden coffin of the forward known as ‘Pablito’ before and after the ceremony in the city’s Duomo.

“If I am world champion I owe it to him,” said former Italy defender Fulvio Collovati.

