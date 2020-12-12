Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi during an emotional funeral ceremony in Vicenza Cathedral on Saturday.
Rossi’s World Cup-winning teammates carried the simple wooden coffin of the forward known as ‘Pablito’ before and after the ceremony in the city’s Duomo.
“If I am world champion I owe it to him,” said former Italy defender Fulvio Collovati.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us