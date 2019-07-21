Manchester City fired the first shot in their battle for supremacy with rivals Liverpool on Sunday as they snatched the Community Shield with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling gave City a first half lead before Joel Matip grabbed a late equaliser for Liverpool in the annual curtain-raiser to the English top-flight season.

In the shoot-out, City keeper Claudio Bravo saved from Georginio Wijnaldum, with Gabriel Jesus driving in the winning kick after successful efforts from Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The jubilant celebrations from City's players and fans showed inflicting an early psychological blow on Liverpool was a moment to savour, regardless of the supposed warm-up status of the glamour friendly.

"An incredible final from both sides. We had real good moments, but in the last 15 minutes we were exhausted and they had chances to win the game," Guardiola said.

"It was a good test for both teams. It's nice for the players to realise what they will face this season.

"At this level the difference is nothing, just one penalty. The first title of the season is ours."