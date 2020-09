The 30th meeting of the season, made up of 11 races all for trotters was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

Four of these races heralded the start of the San Frangisk Championship for class Copper trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. From these four heats, 24 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

