The transport watchdog is being urged to clean up wreckage of a boat in Mistra that is believed to have been under the regulator’s care.

Environmentalist and scuba diver Raniero Borg told Times of Malta the uncrewed boat had been salvaged at sea by a person who brought it to Mistra last year. As is common practice in such instances, he explained, the person alerts the authorities, which, in turn, seek the owner of the vessel.

The boat remained at Mistra for months and, despite warnings of a gregale storm with gale-force winds, the vessel was not landed.

When Storm Helios hit the islands last week, it brought with it 140.4mm of rainfall in just one day, cancelled ferry trips and halted food deliveries.

Kiosks, ferry terminals, road infrastructure and historical structures were badly damaged as the storm wreaked havoc in several coastal towns. When Borg, who raises awareness about coast pollution and often organises seabed cleanups, returned to Mistra after the storm, he found remains of the boat scattered on the shore.

He told Times of Malta wreckage of the same vessel was also scattered in the sea and when he tried to find the owner of the boat he was informed it was under the care of Transport Malta.

“Apart from the irreparable damage caused to the boat, which the owner – once found – will probably not be able to claim from insurance, such pollution could have been easily avoided as the authorities had ample time to land the boat.

“Other boat owners and fishermen, in fact, did bring in their vessels and put them away safely until the storm passed.”

Questions sent to Transport Malta remained unanswered.