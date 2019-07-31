Footage has surfaced of a clever duck escaping the clutches of a dog by playing dead.
The footage was shot last year but has only now been doing the rounds on social media.
It is not clear where the footage was taken.
Footage has surfaced of a clever duck escaping the clutches of a dog by playing dead.
The footage was shot last year but has only now been doing the rounds on social media.
It is not clear where the footage was taken.
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.