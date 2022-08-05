The string of revelations that have come out recently may have brought us to the closest point we have ever been to unravelling the suspicious workings of the notorious Vitals' hospitals deal.

Over the past weeks, Times of Malta revealed how large amounts of money were shifted out of Vitals on the same days it was receiving multi-million-euro payments from the government.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef. Animation: Jennifer Sgubin.

Last November, Times of Malta revealed how Joseph Muscat was wired €60,000 in "consultancy fees" from Swiss company Accutor, which received millions from Steward Healthcare during the firm’s takeover of the VGH hospitals deal.

And a story published last month showed how Maltese passport buyer Shaukat Ali, who touted himself as an “unofficial adviser” to then prime minister Muscat milked millions from running the hospitals’ concession, along with his family.

In this explainer video, journalist Mark Laurence Zammit shows the money trail explained through the evidence revealed so far.