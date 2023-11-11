Valletta’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel church was packed on Saturday morning as people paid their last colourful respects to the “Carnival King” Paul Curmi.

Curmi, best known as Pawlu l-Pampalun, a major presence in Malta’s carnival festivities for decades, died on Wednesday aged 92.

Best known for his energetic personality and love for song and dance, Curmi reserved his deepest affection for one of Malta’s oldest historical festivals- Carnival.

Curmi's coffin carried a coat of arms depicting a Knight on it, a nod to his dedication to Carnival. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

He headed several carnival dance companies over the years and even featured in the official Carnival poster back in 2021.

Saturday’s funeral saw many mourners dressed in white or colourful clothing, in honour of Curmi’s character. Carnival participants also wore their company's official colourful t-shirts.

One mourner was seen wearing a t-shirt which said "Thank you Pawlu".

Mourners paid their final respect to Pawlu on Saturday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

One side of Curmi's coffin featured a coat of arms depicting a knight blowing a trumpet, a clear reference to Curmi’s lifelong dedication to Carnival.

Dancing King: Carnival veteran Pawlu Curmi known as Il-Pampalun joining his dancing company at Freedom Square in Valletta, in 2009. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi.

His coffin was also draped with a Valletta FC shawl, as Curmi was known to be a fan of the football club and regularly attended matches held at Ta' Qali national stadium.

His nephew and violinist George Curmi, better known as Il-Puse, played during the funeral service.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, Valletta Mayor Alfred Grima and other Valletta local councillors were also among the attendees.

Following the funeral, Curmi’s coffin was carried out of the Basilica, where it was greeted by applause and the Carnival anthem.

Carnival songs played and people cheered as Curmi's coffin was carried out of Valletta's Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Saturday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Born in 1930 as the youngest of nine siblings, Curmi spent countless hours at a warehouse located in the lower part of St Elmo, where he would work tirelessly on large and colourful Carnival floats.

In a production by vsquaredmedia, he described Carnival as “five days of having the time of your life” and said he wished to die during Carnival.