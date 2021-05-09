People across the European Union are being urged to have their say in a Conference on the Future of Europe, which opens in Strasbourg on Sunday at 2pm.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the presidents of the European Parliament and the European Commission will be among the speakers in the launch event, timed to coincide with Europe Day.

An address will also be delivered by António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, his country currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The conference will hear video testimonials from a number of citizens and interviews by conference co-chairs Guy Verhofstadt on behalf of the European Parliament, Ana Paula Zacarias as the presidency’s representative and

Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The aim of the Conference on the Future of Europe is to give people in the EU a say on what matters to them, in areas where the EU has power to act, or where the EU could benefit citizens

Citizens' Panels will be constituted and will meet after the summer to discuss and deliver recommendations based on people’s contributions submitted via the platform

In Malta...

People are being invited to give their input to shaping the future EU here.

People can put up their own ideas; organise and promote events and participate in Citizen's Panels. More details here.

EU Citizen Voices, hosted by the European Parliament Office in Malta, features interviews with Maltese and other Europeans from different age groups and walks of life: a young worker, a pensioner, a parent, an architect, a Gozitan businessman, a third-country student, and a lawyer. They will be reflecting on a word that conjures up the EU to them, what they would like to see less of, and what they would like to see more of, when it comes to the EU and its future.

These can be shared from the EP Malta Facebook page between Monday and Friday, May 10-14.