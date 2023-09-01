Shocking footage has emerged of a construction worker swinging perilously in a platform dangling from a crane in Sliema on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place in the Tigné area, where several high-rise developments are underway and footage shows the construction platform swinging in the wind against dense clouds.

A storm on Thursday saw heavy rain and lightning.

The platform was later lowered onto an area located close to the Sliema football grounds, according to the person who shot the footage from her workplace window.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows a construction carriage swinging above Sliema. Video edits: Karl Andrew Micallef

"I was talking with one of my colleagues, and suddenly heard them say 'Oh my, that's crazy,'" she said.

"We looked out of the window and saw the man going down from the crane, flying side-to-side because of the wind... that guy definitely has courage to do that job."

Yesterday, Malta experienced its first thunderstorm of the summer, with Mosta weather station recording around 40 lightning strikes per minute, according to the Maltese Islands Weather Facebook page.

Windspeeds yesterday ranged from force two to force four, according to a forecast published on the same page on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for MIDI, which is developing Tigne Point 3, said its crane was not being used at the time. Times of Malta was unable to contact the Fortina Group, which is also constructing a tower in the area.

Responding to questions on Friday morning, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said in a statement that it could not comment on videos that were not sent directly to it "by a natural person as it cannot ascertain when the unsafe act happened to allow adequate enforcement action by OHSA."

It said anyone who witnesses unsafe work practices should contact them.

However, it said that tower cranes should not be operated in severe weather conditions.

According to work equipment regulations, temporary work at a height may be carried out "only when the weather conditions do not jeopardise the safety and health of workers".