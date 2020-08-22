Antonio Conte cast fresh doubt over his position as Inter coach saying the club must examine their future “with or without me” after Friday’s 3-2 Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

“Now we’ll return to Milan, we’ll take a couple of days off. We will meet, examine the season and everything in a very calm way. We will try to plan the future of Inter with our without me,” Conte, 51, told Sky Sport.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta