The Russian architectural firm behind a controversial proposal to build a metal structure on the site of the former Azure Window in Gozo has issued a video showing the over 100 news articles published about its vision.

The Svetozar Andreev studio said that its proposal named the “Heart Of Malta” had received media coverage in over 50 countries and many languages, including Malta.

“Perhaps this may help many of Malta's people to take a broader view of our idea as it will give them a fuller understanding of how significant this symbol of Malta is across the world,” Svetozar Andreev, CEO, explained,

The proposed structure was envisioned to take the same proportions of the original Azure Window which collapsed in March 2017, but it would be a polygonal architectural structure using mirrored steel sheets. The 5,000 square metre structure would serve as a memorial museum and architectural exhibition space spread across five floors.

The project also proposed, “to make use of the latest techniques and materials available in architecture and shipbuilding to reflect the environment of Dwejra, which will enable us to bring the project to reality while preserving the existing natural coastal landscape,” according to their website.

Following the collapse of the natural limestone arch, the government had launched an international initiative inviting people to submit ideas such as artistic installations and artificial recreations of the landmark.

The Russian idea was submitted to the Environment and Resources Authority at the beginning of 2019.