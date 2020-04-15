Six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including three at the migrants centre in Hal Far, the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci said in her daily briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta.

That raises the number of confirmed cases to 399. More than 20,000 tests have been carried out so far

The three other cases are a Maltese man, 21, a student who had been in contact with another confirmed case, a Gozitan woman, 38 who worked in a hotel and a 60-year-old Maltese man who works as a government clerk.

Contact tracing is underway in all cases and the hotel is being disinfected.

Gauci warned there could be more cases which have not emerged. Anyone showing symptoms should come forward for testing, she stressed.

She said the authorities are working with Richmond Foundation in view of the increase in mental health conditions due to prolonged period indoors. People were urged to use helpline 1770. This line has so far received 350 calls.

Replying to questions, Gauci confirmed that a case had been confirmed at the freeport last week. The person involved had not had contact with other workers.