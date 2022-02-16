COVID-19 deaths caused directly by the virus have gone down to 50% from 65% in January, Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health said on Wednesday.

Speaking on her Ask Charmaine show, she explained that the authorities continually monitor deaths among persons who test positive for the virus, to establish whether the virus or other underlying conditions were the cause of deaths.

The decline between January and February was thanks to the vaccination and a drop in cases.

“Vaccinations, including the booster, are preventing people from getting severe complications from COVID-19,” she said, adding that it was estimated that vaccination had prevented some 900 deaths in Malta.

Funeral protocols

Gauci also held out hope that the protocol for the holding of funerals for COVID victims would be revised in the near future.

At present, whenever people die while still COVID active, funerals are held within 24 hours, with coffins wrapped in plastic and relatives unable to see their loved ones.

The situation, Gauci said, is being assessed locally and in consultation with the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC). New protocols are being finalised in respect of how a body is prepared, viewing, and the timing and procedure for the holding of funerals. The authorities would be communicating with stakeholders.

COVID by the numbers

At the starts of the programme, hosted by Times of Malta and presented by news editor Diana Cacciottolo, Gauci gave a snapshot of the current situation, saying the number of daily cases and hospitalisation has been gradually going down.

The average number of daily cases over a moving average of seven days is 113 with the average positivity rate from testing at 6.1, with some 2,000 tests held every day.

The average age of people testing positive is 37. The number of hospitalisations is below 50.

There are currently 41 virus patients in hospital.

A fourth vaccine dose?

Asked whether a fourth vaccine dose was on the cards, Gauci said the situation remained under review, with a close eye being kept on countries such as Israel which had already opted for a fourth dose, and Sweden, which has opted for a fourth dose for those over 80 years old, and the vulnerable. Much depends on the number of new cases, waning protection and the possible emergence of any new virus variants.

She confirmed that COVID restrictions would continue to be eased as the situation improves, including, from February 21, the reduction of quarantine to five days from seven for primary contacts – people who come into contact with COVID-positive persons - as long as the positive case and the primary contacts do not live in the same household and therefore have more prolonged contact.