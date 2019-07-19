Cyclist Paolo Cassar Manghi came within centimetres of disaster while cycling on the newly-widened road at Tal-Balal.

In a video he uploaded on Wednesday, a car whizzes past him within touching distance, as it overtakes another car on the thoroughfare's inner lane.

Mr Cassar Manghi cycling along a part of the road designated for cyclists - which is however shared with cars.

"I will stop complaining when [Infrastructure Minister] Ian [Borg] gets on a bike and tries what he boasts about. This is what sharrows [shared lanes] look like on arterial roads, especially during off-peak hours. An outdated concept in the rest of the world.

"What could have been a 2-lane road, a row of trees, a segregated bike lane and a promenade, has become a 4-lane motorway until the next bottleneck.

"Meanwhile, Malta sees five new cases of chronic asthma every single day," he wrote.

Cyclists have complained about arrangements for bicycle users along the revamped Tal-Balal road, which stretches between Naxxar and San Ġwann. They have been especially vocal about painted cycling lanes around a key roundabout along the road, saying "nobody understands this roundabout".