Just one person tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday from 1006 swab tests, bringing Malta’s total number of confirmed cases to 490.



The positive patient is a 24-year-old Spanish man who lives in Malta and was working from home. He began exhibiting symptoms on May 7. He was only in contact with one person who lives with him and how has now been tested.



Eight more patients recovered overnight, meaning just 58 COVID-19 cases are now considered to be active cases.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said Malta was now in a "transition" phase, with the number of cases having stabilised.

She once again appealed to people to follow social distancing rules.



Masks must be worn properly, wearing the mask without covering your nose brings risks to both you and others,” she said.



Gauci acknowledged that this year, Mothers’ Day would be a different one to other years.



“The best gift we can give our mothers is to protect them,” Gauci said, urging people to keep their distance from any elderly relatives.

