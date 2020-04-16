The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malta has returned to double digits, with 13 being confirmed on Thursday.

The number of new cases had been in single figures since Sunday, although the health authorities had warned that they could not ready much into them since they expected them to rise.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci is giving her daily briefing. Follow proceedings below.

Gauci said 1,022 tests were carried out overnight and Malta now had 412 cases.

"We are still doing tests on those who are positive and after two weeks, if the test is negative, we treat them as recovered. There were 38 such cases," she said.

There are 327 active cases.

The total number of swabs (tests) is now 21,164,

The new cases

A man, 28, from Sri Lanka who was in contact with another case. The man was under quarantine.

A Maltese woman, 22 at St Vincent de Paul residence. She had already been under quarantine because she was in contact with a positive patient.

A Maltese woman, 46 who developed symptoms on April 9. She delivered groceries to people and contact tracing is underway to find out who she was in touch with.

A man, 38, from New Guinea.

A Maltese man, 60.His only contact was with another relative.

A Maltese woman, 59 who was in contact with one relative.

A Maltese, 44. He was still working and risk assessment was carried out.

A Briton, 58 who lives in Malta who was tested after being admitted to hospital for unrelated purposes. He did not have any symptoms and is in isolation.

A Maltese woman, 96. Initially, she tested negative but as she is in hospital and she had shortness of breath, she was tested again.

The last four cases were migrants resident at the Hal Far centre. They are citizens of Bangladesh, Sudan (2) and Gambia.

Gauci also gave an overview of the COVID-19 situation as seen since the first cases were detected on March 7.

She said there were more men than women among the confirmed cases. Women's hormones could give them more immunity while more men smoked, and that too can be a risk factor.

Two patients in intensive care

On the condition of patients, she said that of the two people at the ITU, one is still on a ventilator and another other being monitored.

Asked specifically about the condition of a baby confirmed positive last week, Gauci said the baby is doing well.

Asked whether all patients and carers at homes for the elderly are being tested, Gauci did not say.

She insisted said that hygiene practices are important and it was also crucial to monitor the patients. Those going under lockdown with the elderly were all being tested before going into the homes.

Situation at Hal Far migrants centre

Asked whether quarantine would be extended at Hal Far migrants centre after its two-week duration expires on Sunday, Gauci said the situation is being constantly reviewed, but it was clear from the tests that people were still being infected and the quarantine was likely to be extended.