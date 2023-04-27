More than 80 per cent of the salmon consumed in Europe comes from fish farms. Salmon farming is a specialty of northern countries, with Norway being the main producer.
These farms are promoted as a sustainable alternative to wild-caught salmon, but in reality, they are fed with fishmeal and fish oil that require tonnes of other fish species to be caught, depleting the ocean's fish stocks. This overfishing occurs far away from Europe, in Mauritania.
