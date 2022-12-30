Thousands of fans packed the Empire Stadium in Gżira in April 16, 1975, for what was going to be a treat for all football lovers.

Wearing a tracksuit, Brazilian football legend Pelé walked onto the dusty ground to the loud cheers of the people.

His job: to give a training session to Maltese youths. The footballer is seen sprinting over poles and running through hoops much to the delight of the crowd.

Video: Reuters

In this short footage from the three-day visit, shot by Reuters and obtained by Times of Malta, Pelé was seen accompanied by Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, a veteran of Maltese football.

It was just five years after he reached the pinnacle of his career, winning the World Cup for Brazil for the third time, a record he still holds until this very day.

Pelé retired from international football in 1977 but continued to turn heads whenever he appeared at sports events.

Tributes from around the world are flowing for the Brazilian footballer who died on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro, aged 82.

Born in the southeastern city of Tres Coracoes, Edson Arantes do Nascimento — Pelé's real name — grew up selling peanuts on the street to help his impoverished family get by. By the age of 15 he started playing professionally with Santos. He led the club to a flurry of titles, including back-to-back Intercontinental Cups, against Benfica in 1962 and AC Milan in 1963.