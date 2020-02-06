A defiant Adrian Delia on Wednesday insisted he still enjoyed the confidence of the Nationalist Party parliamentary group and the he would be at the helm for the next general election.

Dr Delia spoke on his political future when addressing the media gathered outside the party headquarters in Pieta at the end of a five-hour parliamentary group meeting during which his position was questioned in the wake of his dismal showing in the latest Malta Today survey

According to this opinion poll his level of support dropped to a historic low of 13.5 per cent of the share despite the recent political crisis which led to Joseph Muscat’s resignation as prime minister. His successor Robert Abela has a rating of at 62.5 per cent.

Video: Keith Micallef

Asked if he had been encouraged to resign by his parliamentary group, Dr Delia said all eventualities had been debated, including the best way in which the PN should react to the current circumstances. Though he acknowledged that questions had been raised about why the party failed to make any inroads despite the recent political crisis, he said he still enjoyed the MPs' support and that he would be leading the party at the next general election.

However, MPs who spoke with Times of Malta on condition of anonymity insisted that contrary to what Dr Delia said to the media, MPs had expressed huge concerns on the situation and the majority had asked him to consider his position.

“In his concluding remarks Dr Delia made it clear he was going to reflect on what was said to him and come back to us, keeping in mind the greater good of the party and the country,” a particular MP added.

He should have been man enough to tell us that he had already decided, and that no matter what the absolute majority of the MPs told him bluntly today, he was going to simply ride roughshod over our positions and what the absolute majority of the electorate feels about him

“All of us present were led to believe by Dr Delia’s seemingly sincere conclusion that he would take some days to reflect and come back with his decision,” he said.

However, the PN leader’s declaration to the media that he would remain at the held left this MP “gobsmacked” and “deceived”.

“I feel used and my good faith abused. I feel it was a complete waste of time. Sadly, it seems he had already decided and merely used the meeting as a ruse to give a veneer of credence to his pre-planned decision. He should have been man enough to tell us that he had already decided, and that no matter what the absolute majority of the MPs told him bluntly today, he was going to simply ride roughshod over our positions and what the absolute majority of the electorate feels about him,” the MP said.

Confidence vote

Only six months ago, the PN leader survived a confidence vote within the party’s general council, its highest organ obtaining 68% of support in a vote triggered by the electoral drubbing suffered in the European and local council elections of May.

Prior to the meeting another PN MP told Times of Malta: "While Dr Delia won a vote of confidence from members last summer, we seem to have made almost no inroads. On the contrary, the support for our party seems to have waned. This is very serious."

The MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "Many of those who supported Dr Delia last summer are no longer backing him. The writing's on the wall. We can no longer sit still."