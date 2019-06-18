Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said on Tuesday that he will not resign, nor demand anybody's resignation during a meeting of the parliamentary group.

He was questioned as he entered party headquarters for the much-anticipated meeting amid reports that many of his own MPs are demanding that he should go.

He replied with a curt 'no' when asked if he would resign.

Dr Delia on Monday told a stormy meeting of the PN Executive Committee that he would be presenting a plan for the way forward for the party, with him at the helm.

RELATED STORIES PN leader given until Tuesday to tell MPs what he intends to do

Following angry exchanges at that meeting, Pierre Portelli, Dr Delia's closest collaborator, resigned from his post as head of the PN's media arm.

Dr Delia did not wish to comment on Mr Portelli's resignation as he went in for the meeting of the parliamentary group, saying he may comment after addressing the MPs. Among other things, Mr Portelli in his resignation later said that some MPs "went as far as sustaining and aiding criminal activity by third party simply to get you out of the way."

A crowd of some 20 people awaited Dr Delia's arrival inside the headquarters lobby on Tuesday and a slightly bigger crowd stood outside. They cheered when Dr Delia arrived and also applauded MPs Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Mario Galea and Kristy Debono.

Many had expected a bigger crowd, with posts making the rounds on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon calling on supporters to have a show of force and to show "these rebels that we have had enough".

Members of the crowd were heard jeering Chris Said, a former leadership contender, apparently after remarks were exchanged. There was silence as other MPs came in.