Opposition leader Adrian Delia spoke on the need to reaffirm Malta's democratic European values in view of the developments of the past few days when he addressed the Congress of the European Popular Party on Wednesday.

"We cannot have a government in our Europe that uses its electoral majority to run roughshod over the norms, standards and guarantees they were promised to us when we joined the European Union, he said when speaking in Zagreb.

Despite the government, he said, the Maltese people were proud of their country.

"The people are out on the streets because they want to live in a country where European standards and norms are respected and where the rule of country applies. Malta can be that country again," he said.

"Malta is not defined by the actions of the unscrupulous closest to the heart of power. That is not us. The Maltese are not corrupt, we are better than that. We are Christian Democrats, our people are proud Maltese, we are proud Europeans and we want you to see us such," he said.