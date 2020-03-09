Television Malta has unveiled the song which will carry Malta's hopes for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Destiny, the 17-year-old singer who will represent Malta after winning the X Factor contest exactly a month ago, will sing All of my love.

Destiny won the Junior Eurovision song contest in 2015 and two years later made it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

Her new song was produced by Bulgarian-Austrian music label Symphonics, with recording and arrangements made in Malta and Vienna. The accompanying video was shot in Malta.

The Eurovision Song Contest is due to be held in Rotterdam in May.

What are your views of the song and the video?