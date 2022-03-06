Dillon Cassar and Roberta Schembri are the winners of the SportMalta Charity Half Marathon race that was held on Sunday morning.

Cassar, the Malta national champion, was again in dominant form as he crossed the finish line in a time of 1:05.17 – well below his national record time of 1:06.45 but cannot be recognised as a new mark due to the route characteristics.

“I am very happy with my performance,” Cassar said.

“To run this time so early in the season is very positive, particularly vis-à-vis my next races in the coming months. My best time on this route was 1:08.45 so to lower it by more than three minutes without a proper preparation is really good.

