Shaun Dimech has pledged his future with champions Valletta when the young midfielder was rewarded with a new five-year contract.

Dimech has been one of the emerging talents in the BOV Premier League during the past few months and despite his young age he has managed to win a regular place in the Citizens first team.

In fact, the talented youngster was a regular figure with the Citizens last season and his performances have also caught the eye of Malta National Teams Head Coach Devis Mangia who included the player for last month’s training camp at the Ta’ Qali training grounds.

Video: Valletta FC