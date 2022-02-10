Dinosaurs seem to have taken over urban Malta in the first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, showing velociraptors leaping over churches and chasing people through the streets of Valletta.

The first glimpse of the Hollywood production appears to feature Malta heavily as dinosaurs chase actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt through the ins and outs of Valletta alleyways, coming to a stop to show us a St George’s Square completely overrun by dinosaurs of all kinds.

The film was filmed partly on location in Malta, with scenes shot in Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke in the summer of 2020.

Originally meant to hit theatres in June 2021, the film ran into delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A raptor chases after Bryce Dallas Howard over the rooftops of Valletta. Still Image: Universal Pictures

Franchise favourites Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern all make an appearance in the trailer, with the production hitting for the nostalgia factor, as John William’s original theme for Jurassic Park is played as dinos roame free all over the globe.

The film’s predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, raked in $1.3 billion at the global box office.

The new Jurassic World film is set to premiere in cinemas on June 10.

Still image: Universal Pictures

In a Facebook post, film commissioner Johann Grech thanked director Colin Treverrow for bringing the production to Malta.

“For the first time in our history, Malta has found itself in a blockbuster script,” he said.

“Thanks to Colin Trevorrow, in his film Jurassic World Dominion, Malta becomes the home for the Dinosaurs.”