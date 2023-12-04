WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

Harrowing video footage has emerged of a Palestinian boy in the besieged Gaza Strip, bidding a tearful farewell to his younger brother killed by an Israeli air raid.

Saeed Khalid Shehta is seen crying over the body of his brother Mohamed Khalid, laying bare the human toll of the eight-week war.

His face smeared with soot and overwhelmed with grief, Saeed is seen gazing down at his deceased brother whom he pulled from the rubble.

In a poignant plea, he laments, “My dear brother, where can I get another brother like you?” and then implores his family, “Just bury me with him”.

The boy also says his mother and grandmother were under the rubble.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 6,150 children have been killed in the conflict. The toll is staggering: an estimated 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza and 1.5 million people displaced.

The conflict started after a group of Hamas militants infiltrated Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people and taking dozens of others hostage.