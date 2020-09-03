Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to move into the third round of the US Open Wednesday but top women’s seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out in the tournament’s first shock.

Djokovic extended an undefeated run in 2020 to 25 matches as Pliskova was stunned in straight sets by France’s Caroline Garcia, the world number 50.

