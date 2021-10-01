Some people on the internet really infuriate you. You see them speaking in interviews and vlogs and posting comments everywhere and you wish you could just give them a piece of your mind and show them how wrong they are.

Well, you are about to get the chance to do that because we are daring you to meet the person you disagree with the most.

As part of an initiative by Germany’s Zeit Online, Times of Malta is partnering with 24 news organisations across Europe to find people who strongly disagree with each other and bring them together for a conversation on issues they are most passionate about.

This is Europe Talks. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Perhaps you have strong views on COVID vaccines, the environment, immigration, politics, money and other issues facing Europe right now.

Our aim is to foster heated yet respectful conversations to try to understand why we are so different and how we may begin to build a better future despite our disagreements.

If this sounds intriguing to you, we need you to tell us what your views are by answering some straightforward yes or no questions. You will soon come across the questions while browsing through our online articles.

Your answers will be run through an algorithm, which may find your perfect match, who, in this case, is the person who disagrees with you most.

If we do find your match, we’ll notify you and, should you both agree to meet, we’ll arrange a date and time for you to have a conversation.

The project is called Europe Talks and is part of the My Country Talks initiative that started in Germany in 2017.

The goal is simply to create an open conversation

“Europe Talks brings together tens of thousands of people from all over Europe to have unfiltered conversations about the most pressing and polarising issues of today,” the organisers say.

“The goal is simply to create an open conversation between two people who would, otherwise, probably never meet.”

Since its inception, the initiative has brought together more than 200,000 people from across 30 countries.