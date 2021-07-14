A series of clips have been released intended to raise awareness on animal welfare.

In this first video, Alison Bezzina, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, explains what animal welfare means and what it entails.

Animal welfare is a very common term, frequently used nowadays due to the increased awareness disseminated to the public by authorities and voluntary organisations.

In legal terms, animal welfare refers to the state that an animal is kept in, and it provides for the animal’s physical and psychological needs. Animals, just like humans, are considered to be sentient beings, which means they are creatures that can feel pain and pleasure, both physically and mentally.

Every animal deserves to have a good and happy life

What are the five animal freedoms?

Measuring animal welfare revolves around what are known as the five freedoms, and these are kept as guidelines to assess animal welfare in real terms. These five freedoms are mainly very basic needs that every animal is entitled to, and whenever any one of these freedoms is missing from its life, then the welfare of that animal is being compromised.

These are the five animal freedoms:

Freedom from hunger and thirst; Freedom from discomfort; Freedom from pain, injury or disease; Freedom to express normal behaviour; Freedom from fear and distress.

Every animal deserves to have a good and happy life where they enjoy the benefits of these Five Freedoms.

