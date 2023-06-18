A small pod of dolphins was spotted in Ċirkewwa on Sunday as a Gozo Channel ferry was about to berth.

Passengers could not contain their excitement, as the dolphins swam alongside the ferry.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Alejandra Vargas told Times of Malta.

Dolphins spotted in Ċirkewwa on Sunday morning. Video: Kirill Polovnikov

“I pointed to my colleague and asked if she noticed them too. She turned to me and said ‘Dolphins!’ We were so excited.”

Vargas said there were around four dolphins swimming close to the ferry. Her colleague managed to capture one leaping out of the water.