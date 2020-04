Archbishop Charles Scicluna has 'welcomed' a pair of dolphins seen just inside Grand Harbour.

Their presence, he tweeted, was a 'treat'.

What a treat to discover that dolphins have paid a visit to Grand Harbour, Malta! Welcome! pic.twitter.com/JdEnvvh0WR — Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) April 26, 2020

Dolphins were also seen on Saturday off Tigne'.