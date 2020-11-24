Wilfried Domoraud scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser as Sirens fought back to draw 1-1 against 9-man Valletta at the Centernary Stadium.

Just three days after crashing to 0-0 draw to Gudja, the Citizens suffered further ignominy loomed when they lose further ground to front pace-setters Gżira and Hibs.

However, Jonathan Caruana’s 84th minute opener looked to have been enough to snatch the victory until the French striker lashed in from close range.

