Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment a two-year-old girl was saved as she fell from the window of her family's second-floor apartment in Turkey.

Doha Muhammed was caught by 17-year-old Feuzi Zabaat who noticed the Syrian toddler was about to fall from the window of her home in the Fatih district of Istanbul.

Doha, the daughter of Syrian couple Leyla Abdullah and Yusuf Muhammed, approached the open window of their second story flat while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.

The Algerian national working in a shop on the same street, saw that the toddler was about to fall and stood underneath the window

Doha survived the accident without any injuries.

Her rescuer said he did what he had to do to save the girl: "I did what was necessary for the love of Allah."